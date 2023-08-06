Craig Hallum Boosts Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $130.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BOOT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Boot Barn Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $99.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.36. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.34.

Insider Activity

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 293.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 463.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

