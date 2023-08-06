Credit Suisse Group Lowers Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Price Target to $550.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $580.00 to $550.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.33.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $400.00 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $344.63 and a one year high of $572.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.96 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total value of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,305,534,000 after buying an additional 30,476 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $765,763,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,152,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $484,525,000 after buying an additional 155,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 927,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $351,447,000 after acquiring an additional 80,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Further Reading

