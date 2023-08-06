Cronos Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.14 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One Cronos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0578 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.46 billion and $7.14 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cronos has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00043329 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00029403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00014026 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000786 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

