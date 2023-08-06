CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14). CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 106.25% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CAPL opened at $18.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.47. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $717.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.95.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.83%.

Several research firms recently commented on CAPL. TheStreet downgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on CrossAmerica Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 13,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $248,846.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,314.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CrossAmerica Partners news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 13,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $248,846.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,314.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $54,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 233,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,697.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,539 shares of company stock valued at $432,037. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

