Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. TheStreet downgraded Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Argus began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.06.

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CCI stock opened at $103.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.35. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $103.19 and a one year high of $184.92. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

