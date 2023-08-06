Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Curis Stock Down 8.8 %

Curis stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,356. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77. The company has a market cap of $67.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75.

Institutional Trading of Curis

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative net margin of 471.71% and a negative return on equity of 103.99%. The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 40.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 16.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 147,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

