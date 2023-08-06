DA Davidson Cuts Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Price Target to $29.00

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NUS opened at $26.24 on Thursday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $47.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average is $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $500.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,255 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $47,526.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,811.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $57,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,538.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $47,526.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,811.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,255 shares of company stock worth $238,307. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 22,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $2,778,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,888 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

