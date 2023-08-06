Dacxi (DACXI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,662.00

Dacxi (DACXI) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 5th. Dacxi has a market capitalization of $28.32 million and approximately $3,662.00 worth of Dacxi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dacxi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dacxi has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dacxi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dacxi Profile

Dacxi’s launch date was July 31st, 2021. Dacxi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Dacxi is dacxicoin.io. The Reddit community for Dacxi is https://reddit.com/r/dacxi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dacxi’s official Twitter account is @dacxicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dacxi is dacxi.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Dacxi

According to CryptoCompare, “Dacxi is a fintech company pioneering crowd finance, with a mission to change the lives of everyone through new wealth opportunities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dacxi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dacxi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dacxi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dacxi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dacxi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.