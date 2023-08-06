Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 2.0% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Danaher by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Danaher by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

Danaher Stock Down 1.1 %

DHR opened at $254.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $188.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,179 shares of company stock worth $16,939,454. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

