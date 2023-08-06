Davis Selected Advisers Increases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Eaton were worth $33,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Suncoast Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $1,402,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.4% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $1,575,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Eaton by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 319,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,754,000 after acquiring an additional 30,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Eaton by 4,175.0% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eaton Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.08.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,044,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,877. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $129.85 and a 12 month high of $225.76.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

