DCI Advisors Ltd (LON:DCI) Insider Buys £4,000 in Stock

DCI Advisors Ltd (LON:DCI – Get Free Report) insider Sean Hurst purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £4,000 ($5,135.45).

Sean Hurst also recently made the following trade(s):

DCI Advisors Price Performance

DCI opened at GBX 4.25 ($0.05) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.89. DCI Advisors Ltd has a 52-week low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 4.30 ($0.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £38.45 million, a P/E ratio of -212.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.37, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 2.50.

About DCI Advisors

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (the ‘Company') was incorporated and registered in the British Virgin Islands (‘BVIs') on 7 June 2005. The Company is a real estate investment company focused on the early-stage, large-scale leisure-integrated residential resorts in south-east Europe and managed by Dolphin Capital Partners Limited (the ‘Investment Manager'), an independent private equity management firm that specializes in real estate investments, primarily in south-east Europe.

