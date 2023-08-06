Decred (DCR) Price Hits $14.37

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.37 or 0.00049582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decred has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $221.21 million and approximately $616,680.62 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00198009 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00026153 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00029349 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003454 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,389,888 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.