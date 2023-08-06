DEI (DEI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34.03

DEI (DEI) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. DEI has a market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $34.03 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEI has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.00286712 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00014150 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

