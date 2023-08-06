DeltaFi One Day Volume Tops $8,976.17 (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 6th. One DeltaFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DeltaFi has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. DeltaFi has a total market capitalization of $86.08 million and approximately $8,976.17 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi launched on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

