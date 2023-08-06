Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.46-0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $108-112 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.82 million. Digi International also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.46-$0.49 EPS.

Digi International Trading Down 10.2 %

Shares of DGII stock traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Digi International has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $43.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.24.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Digi International had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $111.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.59 million. Equities research analysts expect that Digi International will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Digi International

Several research firms have commented on DGII. StockNews.com downgraded Digi International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Digi International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digi International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Digi International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Digi International by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Digi International by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Digi International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Further Reading

