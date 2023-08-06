Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys New Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 678.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $276.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $293.88. The firm has a market cap of $142.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,701 shares of company stock worth $9,246,232. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.