Donoghue Forlines LLC Cuts Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,144,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,684,000 after buying an additional 354,257 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CF Industries by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after buying an additional 2,017,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CF Industries by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,851,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,927,000 after buying an additional 193,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 29.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,553,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,071,000 after acquiring an additional 581,772 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $81.24 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.21 and a 200 day moving average of $75.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on CF Industries from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.