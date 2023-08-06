Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $857,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,698,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,408 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,509,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,719,000 after purchasing an additional 229,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $702,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. 888 reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HSBC raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.41.

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $95.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.02. The firm has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

