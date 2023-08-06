Donoghue Forlines LLC Raises Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at $21,793,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG stock opened at $148.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.97 and a 12-month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.04.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

