Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 2,373 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,798,050,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.75.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $246.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.46. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.27 and a 52-week high of $264.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.