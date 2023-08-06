DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DASH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DoorDash from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on DoorDash from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.73.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Trading Down 2.2 %

DASH stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,583,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,688. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $92.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.56.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $6,236,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,985.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $6,236,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,985.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $68,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,809,247.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 965,722 shares of company stock worth $70,780,330. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $132,721,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in DoorDash by 26.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,254,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 18.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in DoorDash by 1,801.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,797,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,894 shares during the period. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its position in DoorDash by 35.8% in the first quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 5,848,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.