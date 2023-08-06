DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $35.00.

DXC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of DXC Technology from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of DXC Technology from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.62.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $19.32. 5,344,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,007. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.19). DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,540,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,426 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 9,704,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,171,000 after purchasing an additional 57,096 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,333,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,563,000 after purchasing an additional 35,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,927,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,625,000 after purchasing an additional 232,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,151,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,231,000 after purchasing an additional 402,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

