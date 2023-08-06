Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.03-$1.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion. Dynatrace also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.03-1.06 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dynatrace from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.23.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Dynatrace stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,446,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,408. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 96.45, a PEG ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.07. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $224,284.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 77,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $3,983,927.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,979.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $224,284.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,207,407 shares of company stock valued at $943,913,963 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dynatrace by 2,277.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dynatrace by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,679 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,232,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,600,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Dynatrace by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,757,000 after acquiring an additional 974,376 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

