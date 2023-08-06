E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $582.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.83 million. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Shares of E.W. Scripps stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. E.W. Scripps has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 34.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 252,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 65,201 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 4.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 782,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 33,909 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 154.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 21,465 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 6.5% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,024,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after acquiring an additional 62,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,194,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,647,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

SSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

