EAC (EAC) Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. EAC has a total market cap of $320,522.50 and approximately $8.55 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EAC has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.22 or 0.00286546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013791 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00106841 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

