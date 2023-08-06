Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their market perform rating on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Editas Medicine from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.05. 1,312,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,077. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.80.

Insider Activity

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.20. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 55.14% and a negative net margin of 1,065.39%. The business had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 6,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $61,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 6,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $61,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Baisong Mei sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $37,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,660 shares of company stock valued at $117,848. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 89,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,650,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,635,000 after buying an additional 993,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.