Electroneum Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $35.62 million and $644,626.56 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003439 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000589 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006379 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,951,634,913 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.