Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.3% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 648,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,789,000 after acquiring an additional 60,509 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $408.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.45.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total transaction of $86,024,967.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,473,810 shares in the company, valued at $44,914,337,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 568,254 shares of company stock valued at $258,314,906 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $449.49. 1,870,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,980. The company has a market cap of $426.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.46, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $469.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $450.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

