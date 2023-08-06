Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.2% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $27,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $449.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,870,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,980. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.24. The company has a market capitalization of $426.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $469.87.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $505.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.45.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total transaction of $9,141,429.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,668,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,015,612,974.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 568,254 shares of company stock worth $258,314,906. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.