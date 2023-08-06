Empire Life Investments Inc. Acquires 1,682 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned 0.11% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after buying an additional 23,161 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $3,706,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,797,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.05.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $3,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,317.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider James Kihara sold 5,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $133,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $3,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,098 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,869. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACAD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.19. 1,931,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.41 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

