Empire Life Investments Inc. Acquires 2,339 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 622,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises approximately 2.0% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $27,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,243,000 after buying an additional 116,654 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 19,305 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 440.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.00. 8,077,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,955,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.58. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $51.57.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.69%.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

