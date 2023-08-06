Empire Life Investments Inc. Acquires 955 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 370,235 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 9,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 44,992 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $32.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,583,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,336,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $46.05.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.53.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

