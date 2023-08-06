Empire Life Investments Inc. Buys 308 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,174,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,364,000 after purchasing an additional 117,496 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,377,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,282,000 after purchasing an additional 29,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Church & Dwight by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,808,000 after purchasing an additional 645,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $192,019,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,923,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,872.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $94.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,852. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 60.56%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

