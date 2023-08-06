Empire Life Investments Inc. Buys 612 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,358,000 after acquiring an additional 354,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.05.

Chevron Stock Down 0.2 %

Chevron stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.31. 10,185,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,992,524. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.46 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 13.54%. Chevron’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

