Empire Life Investments Inc. Grows Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,649,000 after buying an additional 16,972 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,573,486 shares of company stock worth $1,025,201,775 in the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $268.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,184,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,789. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $273.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -194.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.24.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.