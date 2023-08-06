Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $10.75 Million Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Exact Sciences worth $10,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXAS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 16.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after buying an additional 53,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 143.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EXAS. Citigroup upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark downgraded Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.53.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of EXAS traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,293. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.27.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $622.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at $513,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at $513,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $194,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,076,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,389 shares of company stock worth $1,559,500. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

