Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $20.17 Million Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies comprises 1.4% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Tyler Technologies worth $20,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $594,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 40.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $41,350,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TYL traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $381.92. 133,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,695. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.11 and a 1-year high of $426.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $401.33 and a 200-day moving average of $367.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total value of $4,683,480.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 65,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,715,427.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at $693,753.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,559,183. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.29.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

