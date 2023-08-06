Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $625,000 Stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Lazard by 88.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Lazard by 489.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 318.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lazard by 64.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LAZ shares. TheStreet cut Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lazard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Lazard Stock Performance

LAZ stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.59. The stock had a trading volume of 304,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.61 and a beta of 1.40. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $27.71 and a 52 week high of $43.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Lazard had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,111.11%.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

