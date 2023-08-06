Empire Life Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for about 4.4% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned 0.12% of Valero Energy worth $61,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.69.

NYSE VLO opened at $126.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.05. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.73 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

