Empire Life Investments Inc. Raises Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 910.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.22.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $1,338,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 558,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,518,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $1,338,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,518,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.90. The company had a trading volume of 210,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,543. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.36 and a 12-month high of $176.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.02. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

