Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 167,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after buying an additional 49,364 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 83,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $35.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $44.58. The company has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.86%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

