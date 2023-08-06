Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Enel Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th.
Shares of NYSE:ENIC traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.23. 815,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314,072. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79. Enel Chile has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.89.
Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.
