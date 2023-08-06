Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Enel Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Shares of NYSE:ENIC traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.23. 815,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314,072. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79. Enel Chile has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENIC. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 2.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

