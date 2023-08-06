ENI (NYSE:E) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

E has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC downgraded shares of ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.40.

ENI Stock Performance

E opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.05. ENI has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $32.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ENI Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4725 per share. This is an increase from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 1.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

