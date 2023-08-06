Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ENTG. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.91.

ENTG stock opened at $101.03 on Friday. Entegris has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 168.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.57 and its 200-day moving average is $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.80 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,143.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

