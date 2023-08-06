EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,906 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,086 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of EOG Resources worth $55,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 6,360 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.92.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $129.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.95. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.39 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.98%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

