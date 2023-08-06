EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.52-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.90-10.10 EPS.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE EPAM traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.97. The company had a trading volume of 904,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,337. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.63. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $462.99.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $318.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after purchasing an additional 115,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,474,000 after buying an additional 38,642 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $385,376,000 after buying an additional 50,627 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $348,607,000 after buying an additional 22,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

