EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) PT Raised to $270.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.77.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $246.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.63. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $197.99 and a 52-week high of $462.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,131,000 after buying an additional 55,220 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 27,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,119,000 after buying an additional 15,214 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 59,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,739,000 after buying an additional 18,141 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

