EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target Increased to C$97.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$91.00 to C$97.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on EQB to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on EQB from C$78.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on EQB from C$82.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Get EQB alerts:

EQB Stock Performance

EQGPF opened at $58.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.99 and a 200 day moving average of $47.75. EQB has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $58.21.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.