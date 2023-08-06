Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $81.79 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Ergo has a total market cap of $81.79 million and approximately $188,852.30 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00003900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,045.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.27 or 0.00286699 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.00 or 0.00781547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00014138 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.25 or 0.00551716 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00061838 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00123482 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 72,206,901 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.