Ethereum (ETH) Market Cap Reaches $219.79 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $1,829.13 or 0.06298332 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $219.79 billion and $2.77 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00043250 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00020567 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00029160 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00014014 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,163,084 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

