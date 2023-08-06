Ethereum (ETH) Market Cap Reaches $219.79 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $1,829.13 or 0.06298332 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $219.79 billion and $2.77 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001005 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00043250 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00020567 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00029160 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00014014 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000200 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004616 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002880 BTC.
Ethereum Profile
Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,163,084 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.
